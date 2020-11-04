Rita Edochie Prays That Trump Wins US Election ‘For The Sake Of Christians All Over The World’

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has taken to Instagram to ask God to favor the current US president and Republican, Donald Trump.

Information Nigeria recalls Trump went head-to-head with Joe Biden, a Democrat on Tuesday for the US presidential election.

Edochie penned an intercessory prayer as she stated that she wants Trump to win presidency for the sake of Christians around the world.

Sharing a photo of Trump, she wrote;

“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.

TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.

IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.

YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.

GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN”

See her post below: