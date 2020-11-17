Connect with us

Rich friends of wanted fugitive, Limumba Karim who died in Rolls Royce crash with Zimbabwean socialite Ginimbi gather in luxury supercars to mourn him (videos)

4 hours ago

Friends of Limimba Karim who died in a Rolls Royce crash with Popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire, Ginimbi Genius gather in plush city of Sandton in South Africa to pay their last respect.

Friends of the deceased who was affectionately known as Karim Cazal in the city, gathered in fleet of high-end luxury super cars for his memorial.

In one of the videos shared by Karim’s close friend Gilbert Kamaliza, a long procession of luxury supercars guided by the South African Police could be seen making its way to Sandton all in honour of Karim.

”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey

4 hours ago

November 17, 2020

DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davido who is currently in the US, took his second daughter, Hailey, on Diamond shopping in a jewelry shop.

Davido and his second babymama, Amanda, welcomed Hailey in 2018.

In a heartwarming video shared online, Davido took Hailey into the jewelry shop and asked for diamonds for her.

Speaking to her, Davido who was beaming with so much joy said ”Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”

 

‘Angel’ calls out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him

4 hours ago

November 17, 2020

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Angel Awotarigha has called out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him.

The reality show star who identified the woman as Kate Ogbe, alleged that she is responsible for the death of his mother and also largely responsible for the incapacitation of his father.

Angel also alleged that the woman who works at Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers state is now coming for him and his siblings.

He wrote;

Attention!! My life is in danger. This police woman know as Kate Ogbe from mile one police station Port Harcourt had threatened my life and that of my family.

She was largely responsible for the death of my mother and the incapacitation of my father, now she is coming for me and my siblings. Please I call on @nigeriapoliceforce to #endpolicebrutality

 

Don’t fight enemies just because you are stronger – Omokri

4 hours ago

November 17, 2020

Twitter is having a field today after Reno Omokri, a former Special Aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to advise his fans to try their best to ignore people who would come their way as enemies.

Don’t fight enemies just because you are stronger – Reno Omokri

The Controversial social media user noted that water is a powerful force that can break rocks, but it decides to sometimes simply go around it and avoid having any conflict.

His tweet read:

Water can break through anything, including rock. But, because it can break rock, does not mean it always does so when in conflict with rocks. Most times, it goes around it. Don’t fight enemies just because you are stronger. Sometimes, avoid them.

