Reno Omokri Knocks FG Over Plan To Borrow $1.2bn From Brazil

Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the plan of the federal government to borrow $1.2 billion from Brazil.

Recall that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed approached the National Assembly to seek approval for another $1.2 billion agricultural loan from Brazil on Tuesday.

This news has generated a lot of backlash for the government since it broke.

Reacting to the report, Reno, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari described the President and his cabinet as a ‘shameless bunch.’

He wrote on his Twitter page: