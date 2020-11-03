Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the call for censorship of social media by Governors from the Northern part of the country.

Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern States asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’

The governors at a meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

Reacting to this news, Reno Omokri expressed that despite the numerous challenges bewildering the North, the Governors are focused on the wrong thing by calling for the censorship of social media.

See his tweet below:

Northern Nigeria has the following challenges: •Boko Haram

•Herdsmen

•Bandits

•The extremest poverty on planet Earth

•13 million out of school children Yet, Northern Governors’ priority is censoring Social Media. These Governors are a Social Mafia! #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 3, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Reno explained the reason behind the call of the Northern Governors to censor social media. He wrote: