Reinstated UNILAG VC Ogundipe Resumes

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the recently reinstated Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday resumed at the institution.

According to reports, on his entry into the school’s premises on Thursday, Ogundipe was met with jubilation as elated staff sang and danced to welcome the embattled VC.

Speaking at the University Senate Building, Ogundipe thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his reinstatement.

He urged members of staff to be united to move the institution forward.

”Let us all be united. It is not about the academic or non-academic staff; it is about UNILAG. Let us all work together

and allow peace in this institution,” he said.