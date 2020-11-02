Entertainment
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels got tongues wagging after she showed off her post-baby body five months after she gave birth to her first child.
Information Nigeria recalls that she welcomed her son, Munir with her husband, Ned Nwoko in June.
The film star, who is finally getting back in shape, posted a couple of stunning photos via Instagram on Monday.
In the photos, the actress rocked a black mini gown.
Captioning the post, she wrote;
“In the mood to keep choosing myself”
Read Also: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Husband And Son
See the photos below:
Entertainment
Laycon Bags New Ambassadorial Deal With Oppo Mobile
Winner of the BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with Oppo Mobile.
The reality TV star cum rapper took to his Twitter page to announce the new deal. Sharing pictures of himself as he pens his signature down, he wrote:
“Yes! I’m excited to join the @oppomobileng Family! Expect a lot of amazing things! #OPPOxLaycon”
Read Also: Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)
Information Nigeria recalls the graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos was recently featured on the remix of DJ Neptune’s song featuring Joeboy, ‘Nobody’.
Laycon has also promised that he will release a new song soon.
See his Twitter post below:
Entertainment
LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has shared that nothing will stop him from telling his kids about the Lekki Massacre. The singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to say that the person who will prevent him from sharing the night when soldiers went to the Lekki Toll gate to shoot at peaceful protesters is not yet born.
In his words:
“Them never burn that person that will stop me from telling my kids and the next generation what happened in lekki toll gate ….. #LEKKITOLLGATEMASSCRE”
Read Also: Nigerian Soldiers And Army Are Making Peace With The Youths -Rudeboy Reveals
Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took time to appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who joined the #EndSARS movement.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks
Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe posted a couple of photos of herself via Instagram on Monday and she looked almost unrecognizable.
In the photos she shared, the mother of two was spotted rocking a bald head while dressed in traditional male attire.
The 42-years-old film star had to transform her appearance from head to toe for a movie role and she noted that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the movie because they will love it.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress debuted the look and she wrote;
“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”
Read Also: Omoni Oboli Pens Beautiful Love Letter To Mercy Aigbe
See the photos below:
