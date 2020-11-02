Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels got tongues wagging after she showed off her post-baby body five months after she gave birth to her first child.

Information Nigeria recalls that she welcomed her son, Munir with her husband, Ned Nwoko in June.

The film star, who is finally getting back in shape, posted a couple of stunning photos via Instagram on Monday.

In the photos, the actress rocked a black mini gown.

Captioning the post, she wrote;

“In the mood to keep choosing myself”

Read Also: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Husband And Son

See the photos below: