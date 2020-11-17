Regina Daniels Debunks Rumours That Her Husband Is Engaged To Prospective 7th Wife

Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has refuted claims that her husband is about to take a seventh wife.

This comes after an Arab woman with an engagement ring was pictured at the palatial home of the Ned Nwoko.

Daniels posted the photo of the woman identified as Sara and she captioned it with the word; ‘wifey’. The post sparked marriage speculations and the actress decided to clear the air. The mother of one noted that the lady is her friend and not her husband’s prospective seventh wife.

In her words;

“The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false. She is my friend who came visiting!!!,” she wrote.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Apologizes As She Releases Sizzling Photos On Instagram

See her post below: