Regina Daniels Debunks Rumours That Her Husband Is Engaged To Prospective 7th Wife

Published

3 hours ago

on

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko

Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has refuted claims that her husband is about to take a seventh wife.

This comes after an Arab woman with an engagement ring was pictured at the palatial home of the Ned Nwoko.

Daniels posted the photo of the woman identified as Sara and she captioned it with the word; ‘wifey’. The post sparked marriage speculations and the actress decided to clear the air. The mother of one noted that the lady is her friend and not her husband’s prospective seventh wife.

In her words;

“The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false. She is my friend who came visiting!!!,” she wrote.

See her post below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

Entertainment

Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML In New Bromance On Twitter

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Popular Nigerian artists, Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML have shown that there is no bad blood between them despite the fact that the former is no longer a member of YBNL.

Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, took to Twitter to appreciate the ‘New York City Girl’ crooner for collaborating with him on a new song.

Me and @fireboydml made a classic on #ecstacy he’s too damn talented! Big love brodi and thank you!“, Kesh’s tweet reads.

Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, also replied thus:

“love and respect forever, brother”

Their joint song is a track on Lil Kesh’s upcoming EP, ‘Ecstacy’.

See their exchange below:

The artists’ exchange

 

Entertainment

Yemi Alade Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album, ‘Empress’

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

God is steadily blessing me – Yemi Alade tells troll

Popular Nigerian singer and performer, Yemi Alade, has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album titled ‘Empress’, which will be officially released on November 20.

The award-winning talented vocalist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the cover art. The album’s track list has also been revealed.

She simply captioned the photo:

“Finally #Empress 20 – 11 – 20 Lord Take the Wheel”

Featured artists on the album include Patoranking, Dadju, Rudeboy, Estelle, and Vegedream.

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Johnny’ crooner extended support via Twitter to her female colleague, Tiwa Savage, upon the latter’s release of her latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See her tweet below:

See the track list below:

The album track list

Entertainment

Olamide To Release ‘Loading’ Video

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide, is set to release the video to his song, ‘Loading’. The award winning veteran rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share the preview video.

He wrote as caption:

“Kodak ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji #Loadingchallenge”

‘Loading’ is the tenth track on the rapper’s recently released album, ‘Carpe Diem’. It features Bad Boy Timz.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Green Light’ crooner recently celebrated over 70 million streams of his album. He also shared that he is on a journey to growth and becoming a better version of his old self.

