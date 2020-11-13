Regina Daniels Apologizes As She Releases Sizzling Photos On Instagram

Controversial actress, Regina Daniels tendered an apology to her social media followers after she posted a couple of sizzling photos of herself.

The mother one released the photos via Instagram on Friday and she also noted that she felt the urge to apologize perhaps for taking her followers by surprise.

In the photos made available by the film star, she donned a crop top and a pair of jean trousers along with a turban.

Daniels captioned her post with the words;

“I just feel like apologizing

I’m sorry”

See her post below: