Reekado Banks To Finally Release EP In November

Nigerian musician, Reekado Banks is set to finally release his debut EP titled ‘Off The Record’ in November. The Afro-pop artist made this known via his Twitter page.

A fan had asked him when he will be releasing the EP.

“Where’s the EP bro?”, the question read.

Reekado Banks replied thus:

“This month Submit your email here reekadobanks.com. I’ll update everyone this week abeg”

Information Nigeria recalls the former Mavin Records signee got more than he bargained for when he promoted his song with Wizkid during the #EndSARS protests.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘The Youths Are Now Politically Conscious’ – Reekado Banks

Wizkid had blasted him for being insensitive. He, however, later deleted the tweet.

See Reekado Banks’ tweet below: