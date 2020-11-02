Real Madrid Will Be Without This Player When They Face Inter Milan This Week

Real Madrid will be without Eder Militao when they welcome Inter Milan to Santiago Bernabeu this week.

Militao will miss Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Inter after testing positive for coronavirus.

Militao has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after the club’s latest round of medical checks, having played the full 90 minutes of a 4-1 victory over Huesca on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will now be forced to self-isolate for the next 10 days, but Madrid have confirmed that he is the only member of the first-team squad to have contracted the illness.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday Sunday morning,” a statement on the Blancos’ official website reads.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test.

“Likewise, it is confirmed once again that all of them, with the exception of Eder Militao, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”

Militao will also sit out Madrid’s trip to the Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday, and will have to post a negative test before their next La Liga clash against Villarreal on November 21 in order to return to Zinedine Zidane’s line-up at El Madrigal.

Source: Goal.com