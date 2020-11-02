Football
Real Madrid Will Be Without This Player When They Face Inter Milan This Week
Real Madrid will be without Eder Militao when they welcome Inter Milan to Santiago Bernabeu this week.
Militao will miss Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Inter after testing positive for coronavirus.
Militao has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after the club’s latest round of medical checks, having played the full 90 minutes of a 4-1 victory over Huesca on Saturday.
The 22-year-old will now be forced to self-isolate for the next 10 days, but Madrid have confirmed that he is the only member of the first-team squad to have contracted the illness.
“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday Sunday morning,” a statement on the Blancos’ official website reads.
“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test.
“Likewise, it is confirmed once again that all of them, with the exception of Eder Militao, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”
Militao will also sit out Madrid’s trip to the Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday, and will have to post a negative test before their next La Liga clash against Villarreal on November 21 in order to return to Zinedine Zidane’s line-up at El Madrigal.
Official Announcement: Militão#RealMadrid
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 2, 2020
Neymar Moves Further Away From Barcelona Transfer
Ever since Neymar Left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, there have been rumours that he will go back.
Well, Foot Mercato’s latest report seems to have put any return to Camp Nou in the next few years in serious doubt.
The Brazilian, whose contract comes to an end in 2022, has made his desire to re-sign with PSG clear, asking for a new five-year contract, which will see him stay on €36m per year.
With Kylian Mbappe less keen on a renewal, the Frenchman is seen as the priority by PSG, but Les Parisiens will also be looking to keep Neymar past his current deal.
See What Made Bayern Munich Withdraw Alaba Contract Offer
David Alaba’s future is increasingly uncertain after Bayern Munich decided to end talks over a new deal.
Bayern Munich have withdrawn their contract offer to David Alaba after failing to reach an agreement with the Austria international.
Bayern president Herbert Hainer says the club set a deadline of 31 October to reach an agreement and decided to end discussions after Alaba’s agent indicated their latest offer was not acceptable.
The defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season and if an agreement isn’t reached then Alaba will be free to discuss terms with rival clubs from January.
A host of sides have been linked with a move for the defender, most notably Serie A champions Juventus.
“We presented him with a really, very good very fair, competitive offer – especially during these times,” Hainer told BR24Sport.
“We told David’s agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the end of October, because we want to plan for such an important position and personnel. But we didn’t hear anything.
“Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then contacted the agent and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying and that we should think more.
“We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”
Bayern’s decision to withdraw their offer is the latest twist in what has been an increasingly fractious contract saga.
Why Napoli Players Must Give Osimhen Better Service
Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso in a recent statement spoke about the performance of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen as he urged his midfielders to improve on their ball delivery.
Gattuso in his statement applauded his players performance after the 0-3 home loss to Sassuolo on Sunday but believe they can do better.
According to the Naples coach, he believes Osimhen didn’t get enough deliveries to score goals.
The Super Eagles Forward has so far netted one goal and an assist from five games in the Serie A. Gattuso believes that the striker can score if his teammates give him better Service.
‘We didn’t convert our chances, we could’ve done more, there’s no point talking about a penalty,” Football Italia quoted Gattuso to have told Sky Sports Italia.
“If you don’t press Sassuolo well, then Boga and Traore can cause real problems. Our tempo was too slow when Sassuolo had the ball. We have to keep working, keep improving, finding a way to give Osimhen better service.”
Gattuso added: “We had many chances, we didn’t convert them, we could’ve done more and there’s no point standing here talking about whether it was a penalty or not. That’s the way they saw it, we have to focus on the game.
“These incidents can happen, it’s not my job to judge the referee. I judge the team and I say we could’ve done better. Sassuolo are a side that make you run hard and we were too frenetic. We were naïve on their penalty, we should focus first on being solid and getting the goal later.”
