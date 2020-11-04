Football
Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: 19-Year-Old Rodrygo Secures Madrid First UCL Win
Rodrygo’s late strike gave Real Madrid victory over Inter Milan – their first Champions League win of the season.
Real looked in control when Karim Benzema rounded Samir Handanovic to put them ahead and Sergio Ramos headed in his 100th goal for the club.
But moments later Lautaro Martinez scored from Nicolo Barella’s backheel pass and Ivan Perisic levelled with a composed finish from a Martinez header.
Rodrygo was Real’s hero with a powerful effort from Vinicius Jr’s pass.
Real are level on four points with second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. Inter are bottom on two points.
Gladbach thrashed Shakhtar 6-0, with Alassane Plea scoring a hat-trick, with his first three Champions League goals.
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota Scores A Hat-trick
In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.
Portugal international Jota showed why he was given a start ahead of Roberto Firmino by scoring for a fourth consecutive game, dinking in a delightful opener before doubling the lead with a thumping strike at the near post.
He completed his triple in the second period, collecting Sadio Mane’s pass before going round goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotting into an open net.
In between Jota’s third, the Reds netted two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half as Mohamed Salah took full advantage of an exposed backline to run clear and curl home and Mane clipped in the fourth.
The Serie A side had sniffs of goal, but Duvan Zapata’s strike from the angle hit the post, while two efforts from Luis Muriel were comfortable for goalkeeper Alisson to deal with.
In the group’s other game, Dutch side Ajax picked up their first of the campaign by beating Midtjylland 2-1, as the Danish team remain bottom of the group and without a point.
Diego Maradona: Surgery On Brain Blood Clot Successful Says Doctor
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery, his doctor has said.
The 1986 World Cup winner, 60, was admitted to Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires on Monday, suffering from anaemia and dehydration.
Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said he had “coped well with the surgery”.
He will now remain under observation, Dr Luque said, adding that everything was “under control”.
Maradona was transferred to the Olivos Clinic in La Plata, where was operated on at 20:00 local time (23:00 GMT) by Dr Luque, who is a neurosurgeon. The procedure took about 80 minutes.
Maradona presently coaches Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina’s top flight.
He attended the side’s game against Patronato on Friday, his 60th birthday.
Supporters of Gimnasia y Esgrima have been congregating outside the hospital carrying messages of support for the former Argentina forward.
Once the outcome of the surgery was announced, a group of fans outside began chanting his name, the Reuters news agency reported.
Ryan Giggs Will Not Take Charge Of November Games – Wales Football Association
Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ three matches in November, with assistant Robert Page taking charge of the team.
Giggs has denied an allegation of assault made against him.
The 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, several newspapers have reported.
“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the FAW said.
Wales will now announce their squad for games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland on Thursday.
“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,” the governing body’s statement added.
“Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland, supported by Albert Stuivenberg.
“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”
Wales have a friendly against the USA at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on 12 November.
They then host the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the Welsh capital on 18 November.
Giggs’ representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is co-operating with the police.
The FAW cancelled a news conference planned for Tuesday, where Giggs had been due to announce his squad.
