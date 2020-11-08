Rapper Ycee Marks One Year Of Dropping Debut Album, ‘Ycee Vs Zaheer’

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as YCee has marked the one year anniversary of his debut studio album, ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the 27-year-old hip hop artist shares the art cover of the album with the caption:

“1 Year Old today! Reply this with your fave off #YCeeVsZAHEER”

The fifteen-track album was released on November 8, 2019. It features guest artists such as Davido, Niniola, Phyno, Ms Banks, and Dapo Tuburna.

Before releasing the album, the musician shared that 2019 was a very challenging year for him. He added that his musical journey so many highs and lows, learning and evolution.

See the rapper’s tweet below: