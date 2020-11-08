Entertainment
Rapper Ycee Marks One Year Of Dropping Debut Album, ‘Ycee Vs Zaheer’
Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as YCee has marked the one year anniversary of his debut studio album, ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the 27-year-old hip hop artist shares the art cover of the album with the caption:
“1 Year Old today! Reply this with your fave off #YCeeVsZAHEER”
The fifteen-track album was released on November 8, 2019. It features guest artists such as Davido, Niniola, Phyno, Ms Banks, and Dapo Tuburna.
Before releasing the album, the musician shared that 2019 was a very challenging year for him. He added that his musical journey so many highs and lows, learning and evolution.
See the rapper’s tweet below:
‘You Know Nothing About Respecting People’, Falz Tackles Buhari
Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana alias Falz, has tackled President Buhari over the the latter’s statement that democracy entails respect for the will of the people.
President Buhari had taken to his official Twitter page on Saturday night to tweet about democracy. In his words:
“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”
On Sunday afternoon, Falz quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:
“Who typed this? Because you clearly know nothing about respecting the will of the people”
See his tweet below:
Davido Finally Reacts To His Leaked Song With Nicki Minaj
Nigerian musician, David Adeleke alias Davido, has finally reacted to his leaked song with Nicki Minaj. The Afro-beat singer took to his Twitter page to share that he has just lost a friend. Hence, he cannot feel bad about his song getting leaked on social media.
He also told people to go ahead and do their worst as nothing could be more painful than losing another friend to the cold hands of death within a short period of time.
In his words:
“Another friend Gone … RIP GINIMBI ….. nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the star musician was dealt a blow in the early hours of Sunday when his song with American rapper, Nicki Minaj leaked unofficially.
See his tweet below:
Why I Acted In ‘Citation’ Movie: Temi Otedola
Nigerian fashion blogger and rising actress, Temi Otedola, has revealed why she acted in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, ‘Citation’. The popular socialite and daughter of billionaire business tycoon, Femi Otedola, disclosed this on her Twitter page.
She said she hoped that the movie would start conversations on sexual harassment, assault, consent and victim shaming in Nigeria.
In her words:
“My biggest hope for ‘Citation’ was that it would ignite discussion about sexual harassment, assault, consent and victim shaming in Nigeria….. I’m so glad to see that the movie has already started to spark more dialogue on these issues!!”
‘Citation’ is Temi Otedola’s debut in Nollywood.
See her tweet below:
