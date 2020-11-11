Rapper Lil Frosh Leaks WhatsApp Conversations With Girlfriend To Prove His Innocence

Nigerian rapper, Lil Frosh, recently shared a couple of screenshots of his WhatsApp conversation with his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille in a bid to exonerate himself.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had dispelled claims that he assaulted his girlfriend, Gift Camille, also known as Cute Geminme.

The former DMW signee also alleged that the swelling on his ex-girlfriend’s face was as a result of an allergic reaction.

Lil Frosh leaked his private chats with Gift via Instagram to prove his innocence and he wrote;

“I know it took me so long to come out but here’s my own side of the story on how it all started. kindly take your time by going through this conversation between I and Iyomaterie okeoghene Taiwo Gift (thacutegemini) one after the other continues on my next post.

“At a point she even asked if I did anything spiritual to her in our chat….

When I saw the update online about me beating her up to stupor, then I ask her i know you wanna trend is this true? She replied “I want to trend and am begging her to delete the post”.

See the screenshots below: