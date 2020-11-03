Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of ‘King Of Boys 2’

Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, also known as Oga Boss, has shared his final picture from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’. The entertainment executive, whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, took to his Twitter page to share the picture while revealing that he is done with his part on the movie set.

He also appreciated the cast and crew for contributing time and effort to produce a classic. In his words:

“King of Boys 2! Its a wrap! So much I want to write about this @kemiadetiba epic. I’m just excited and grateful we made another classic.

Shout out to the crew and cast for laying their blood down for this. Odogwu Malay signing out!”

