Rapper Ikechukwu Showers Encomium On His Woman On Her Birthday

Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku took to his Instagram page on Monday to celebrate his partner as she turned a year older.

Information Nigeria recalls that the rapper recently went public with his relationship and he showed off his woman.

To mark her special day, the rapper uploaded a photo of himself and his woman along with the words;

“To the Beauty that tamed the Beast,

The Queen that completed this King,

A very special happy birthday to you .

May the good Lord continue to bless, guide and guard you for us. May u continue to make me better as do I for u.

May everything you touch manifest in goodness and success.

Happy birthday mama. Its not a birthday yo its a birthweekend. Hope u loving it”

See his post below: