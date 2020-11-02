Connect with us

Rapper, Cardi B Files To Dismiss Divorce With Husband, Offset

2 hours ago

Cardi B and Offset’s marriage is officially back on as the rapper has filed to dismiss her divorce.

The Wap hitmaker shocked fans when she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in September, with insiders stating the pair’s three-year marriage was ‘irretrievably broken’.

 

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce paperwork she originally set into motion in September 2020.

At that time, Cardi B explained that she was tired of the constant arguing and that she no longer felt a connection with the Migos rapper.

During her 28th birthday celebrations last month, the couple sparked speculations they were back together after the pair were filmed kissing and dancing.

The entertainment site added that Cardi filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which means she still has the right to refile the divorce at a later date if things go wrong again.

However, a judge must sign off on the dismissal to formalize it.

Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo

2 hours ago

November 2, 2020

Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo, has taken to social media to shower praises on Nigerian men, saying they are the best.

 

The actress said this while flaunting her new man who is a Nigerian.

Information Nigeria calls Efia Odo left Ghana for the US a couple of months ago and showed off her white boyfriend after sharing a photo of herself with him in a swimming pool.

 

Replying to a fan’s comment on her photo of love being sweet when money is involved, Efia Odo showered praises on Nigerian men saying they are the best so far.

See Post Below;

Buhari surrounded himself with criminals: Father Mbaka

2 hours ago

November 2, 2020

Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has lambasted Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari over the current state of the nation.

 

Mbaka disclosed this on Sunday at his adoration ground in the wake of #EndSARS protests called on the federal government to apologize to Nigerians over its failure.

“(President) Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans, people who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him!

“Our leaders seem to be reaping the seeds that they had planted. When somebody that you had not given job comes out to say that he is hungry and angry, it was you that attracted such protest, in the first place. Do you know how many youths that have died due to hunger?

“The present government needs to apologize, and they should also apologize for the errors of past governments. It is not a case of #EndSARS or Biafra. God is telling these leaders today, that they are wicked maggots, wicked hooligans and that they should know that this world is not our home. They should understand this fact.

“And those who say they do not want to be misunderstood, and so, they do not want to join Fr Mbaka to talk, the fact is that even if you refuse to talk and lock yourself up for 100 years so that that they will not say that you are fighting government, one day, you must still die. Nobody is fighting any government, we are fighting bad governance” Mbaka said.

“Few days ago, at Miliken Hill, after New Market, (in Enugu), people discovered copses of those that were shot and killed during the recent protest. They dumped people’s corpses there while families of those young men and women continued searching for them.

“Our leaders are evil; they need a man under anointing to tell them that if they do not repent, the way that the corpses of our young men were thrown into the valleys of Ugwu Onyeama at the Miliken Hill, one day, their bodies will be there too!

I will support Davido, Falz if they run for presidential ticket: Kemi Olunloyo

2 hours ago

November 2, 2020

Retired journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made it known that she will support music entertainers Falz and Davido, should the duo decide to contest in the next presidential election.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, young people under 55 years of age should be president come 2023. She has however urged Nigerians to vote their youth president just like they voted for Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon and not be biased about tribal differences.

“If Falz and Davido float their own party and run for office in a presidential ticket, I will support them. Young people under 55 should be leading Nigeria at all costs in 2023. You vote like you did for Laycon. Even Yakubu at Inec can’t touch this. No more tribal zoning shit.” She tweeted.

