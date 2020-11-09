‘Push Your Daughters To Own Businesses, Not Get Married’, Rapper Shaybo Tells African Parents

Nigerian-born UK female rapper, Shaybo has advised African parents to prioritize business over marriage for their daughters. The 23-year-old fast-rising hip hop artist took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts.

According to the musician whose real name is Shayon Brown, what is more profitable for young African women is to start a business of their own so that they can be financially independent.

Read Also: Why I joined End SARS protest: Singer Sheyi Shay (Video)

In her words:

“African parents always pushing the girls in the household to marry. Look for husband. Instead of pushing them to own businesses. To be a boss so that they don’t need to rely on no1.”

See her post below: