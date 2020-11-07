Lifestyle
Profile: ALL You Need To Know About United States President-Elect, Joe Biden
Who is Joe Biden?
Biden, a Democrat, on Saturday won the United States presidential election, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump.
Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden, 77, crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Our evergreen media platform, keen on informing our esteem audience on vital information, have thought it wise to bring to you some of the things you didn’t know about former US Vice-President, Joe Biden.
Joe Biden, born on November 20, 1942, in the city of Scranton in northeast Pennsylvania, moved to Delaware at age 10.
As a youngster, Biden had a promising future as he was very much interested in US politics.
Although, he briefly worked as an attorney before delving into the field.
In 1968, Biden bagged a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, grabbing the 76th position in his class of 85.
He was called to the Delaware bar in 1969 and he was first elected as the US Junior senator in 1972 at the age of 29.
Shortly after he won his first Senate race, tragedy struck as he lost his first wife, Neila Hunts and infant daughter, Naomi Christina in a car accident.
Biden’s sons, Beau and Hunter respectively suffered a broken leg and a minor skull fracture, but doctors predicted they would recover fully.
In 1975, he met his second wife, Jill Tracy Jacobs on a blind date and they got married two years later. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ashley Blazer in 1981.
Biden became the fifth-youngest U.S. senator in history as well as Delaware’s longest-serving senator.
He ran for president in 1988 but he dropped out of the race, saying that his candidacy had been overrun by “the exaggerated shadow” of his past mistakes.
This came after he admitted to plagiarising a speech by the then leader of the British Labour Party, Neil Kinnock.
Early in his career, Biden supported the southern segregationists in opposing court-ordered school bussing to racially integrate public schools.
And, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, he oversaw Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and he was criticized for his handling of Anita Hill’s testimony.
Hill had brought allegations of sexual harassment against Thomas and Biden failed to call additional witnesses, who could have backed up her claims.
Although, his 2008 presidential campaign never gained momentum, Democratic nominee, Barack Obama selected him as his running mate, and Biden went on to serve two terms as the 47th vice president of the United States.
Obama referred to him as the “best vice-president America has ever had”.
The eight years he spent working in the White House along with Obama permitted him to stake claim to much of his legacy, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as the stimulus package and reforms enacted in response to the financial crisis.
The passage of the Affordable Care Act, and health care remains dear to him because it is an important topic which he often discusses in the context of his family’s personal issues.
One of his signature policy goals, Health care, he said in an early television ad, is “personal” to him.
In 2015, his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46.
In 2017, at the close of his administration, Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Two years later, the 77 years old began his campaign for U.S. president and is the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
Health and Food
Six Persons Test Positive For COVID-19 In A Boarding School: Lagos Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed that five members of staff and a student have tested positive for COVID-19 in a secondary school in Lagos State.
He made this known in a statement titled, ‘Lagos confirms COVID-19 infection in secondary school’ and signed by
the Commissioner for Health on Friday.
He said the first COVID-19 case in the school located in the mainland part of the state was detected on Tuesday.
The commissioner assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that “the situation is completely under control.”
He added that the Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System has begun an investigation into the incident.
Lifestyle
Four Visa Free Countries For Nigerians (Check Requirements)
Are you a Nigerian with a valid passport?
Are you looking to travel out of the country or do you want to ‘Japa’ without having to go through the hassle of getting a visa?
Do you want to take a break, go on a vacation with close friends and loved ones, meet new people, try out different cuisines?
Information Nigeria brings you four visa-free countries you can visit as a Nigerian.
However, you may be required to apply for a visa at the point of entry in some of these countries.
Taking the number spot is Carpe Verde, an island country tucked away in the mid-Atlantic. The beautiful scenery, the blue waters, the gentle sand, the serene environment, the warm tropical climate, delicious cuisine, wonderful musicians are all part of the reasons you should visit the country. Imagine all of the fun you and your family can have.
The official language is Portuguese and their currency is called ‘The Cape Verde Escudo (CVE).’
Cabo Verde’s service-oriented economy is centred on commerce, trade, transport, and public services. A visa will not be required by citizens of Nigeria upon entry to the country, provided you can prove to the immigration officials you do not plan to stay permanently.
Next on the list is Barbados, an eastern Caribbean Island. The largest town and the capital of the country is Bridgetown. The official language is English and the currency is Barbados dollar. Barbados has an open, market-oriented economy.
The climate is friendly and it is important to note that there are two seasons in the country, namely; the dry season, which starts from early December to May, and the wet season, which lasts till the rest of the year.
If you are travelling on a Nigerian passport, you will not need a visa to enter the country. You may, however, require a transit visa depending on which country your flight takes you through and how long you are in-transit.
Third, is The Gambia, a small West African country, surrounded by the neighbouring country of Senegal. It is one of Africa’s most densely populated countries. It is known for its diverse ecosystems around the central Gambia River. You can feast your eyes on the plenty animals in its Kiang West National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve. The country’s capital, Banjul, and nearby Serrekunda offer access to beaches. The official language is English and the currency is dalasi.
The fourth country is one of the leading countries in Africa, Ghana. The country is located in West Africa. The economy is a mixture of private and public enterprise. About three-fifths of the GDP is derived from the services sector, agriculture contributes almost one-fifth, and industry about one-fourth. Ghana, country of western Africa, situated on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea. Nigerians do not need a visa to enter this Ghana and they are permitted to stay up to 90 days without it.
Lifestyle
Relaxation Of CBD In NFL – An Insight
There has been a lot of buzz around CBD in recent years, especially in the health and wellness industry.
Many sports associations and players around the world have also recognized CBD as a pro-sports
product.
However, one of the most coveted associations- the National Football League, more popularly known as
the NBD had been quite strict in its ban of cannabis related products, including CBD. But in recent times,
there seems to be some good news in store both for eh players and every CBD shop as the association is
considering lifting the blanket ban and allowing players to use CBD, which has become popular for its
medical properties.
What Is CBD?
Before we proceed to understand the decision of the NFL, it is important to understand what CBD is and
how it is different from the other cannabis product. CBD or cannabidiol is one of the primary chemicals
found in the cannabis plant, the other being THC. However, contrary to common beliefs, CBD is not
psychoactive in nature. It does not cause the user to feel ‘high.’ This is because high quality CBD does
not contain even trace amounts of THC, which is responsible for these reactions.
In fact, many recent studies indicate that CBD is an excellent medicine to cure several physical and
mental conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, and depression.
Why Do Sportspersons Recommend CBD Use?
If you are into sports and athletics, avoiding injuries is almost impossible. While painkillers may be
helpful in managing the pain, they have numerous side effects on the other organs of the body. That is
why many players and athletes are now in favor of using CBD to manage their pains and injuries.
Sourced from organically grown hemp, CBD helps in alleviating the pain without injuring any other
organs of the body. It is no wonder that players are in favor of using CBD in place of the synthetic drugs
that are available in the market.
CBD For Sleep
For your body to perform its best, it is important for it to be well-rested and rejuvenated. This can only
happen through sound sleep. For many players, who suffer from muscle cramps and injuries, getting
proper sleep becomes a challenge. CBD can be very helpful in those circumstances as well. By soothing
the nerves, CBD helps the body to fall asleep faster and also the quality sleep that it needs.
Good sleep can also help the body in replenishing its worn and torn tissues faster.
The Changes Anticipated In NFL
The NFL, which has one of the strictest policies regarding drug testing, is now considering changing its
policies, especially the ones that are related to CBD. The players who test positive for cannabis will not
be directly suspended from the team. Rather a fine will be imposed on them as per the number of times
that they test positive.
The threshold for testing has also been changed as the players now will only be tested during the first
two weeks of the training camp, in place of the April- August testing policy that was followed earlier.
These progressive changes seem to be a direct result of the changed perception that most people have
regarding CBD today.
It is also worthy to note here that CBD is legal in all the American states, with minor restrictions on the
amount and the concentration of the product. Players are the happiest with this new move as they are
of the opinion that CBD works much better and is far less addictive than the painkillers that are given on
prescription. Even the sports associations around the world are also likely to reconsider their policy on
CBD after this change.
