Prince Eke Replies Man Who Asked Him To Reconcile With His Ex-Wife, Muma Gee

Veteran Nigerian actor, Prince Oluebube Eke recently slammed a web user who asked him to go and reconcile with his estranged wife, Muma Gee.

The couple, who got married in 2011, parted ways in 2016 over allegations of fetishism, domestic violence, infidelity and fraud from both parties.

Information Nigeria recalls Muma Gee, whose real name is Gift Iyumame, had a recent interview where she spoke about her split from Eke.

The singer stated that it was a huge disgrace that their five-year-old marriage failed and she claimed that it was Prince who gave up on their marriage.

Prince seemingly reacted to the interview as he posted a photo of himself with their three children on social media.

The actor threw jabs at his ex-wife as he wrote;

“Moved on. Move on abeg. #Oldgist #Cloutchasers.”

Reacting to the post, one of his followers, @austee_banks pointed that his caption wasn’t fair and that he needs to go and settle with his ex-wife.

Prince, however, flared up and he blasted the web user, stating that their divorce story should not be the only way one has to stay relevant.

See their exchange below: