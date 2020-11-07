News Feed
Buhari will not Resign, says Lai Mohammed
The federal government says President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign because he has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country until the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this at a media briefing in Abuja,
Mr Mohammed was reacting to “diversionary statements by some commentators, especially political and religious leaders” calling for Mr Buhari’s resignation over purported spate of insecurity.
The minister conceded that the country was facing security challenges but they were being tackled headlong.
“There have been some red herrings in recent times, including those calling for the resignation of Mr President or the sack of the security chiefs.
“I just want to say that the government, which has provided and continues to provide the military and the security agencies with the wherewithal, believes in their ability to tackle insecurity.
“These challenges will be successfully tackled. I will however advice all commentators, especially political and religious leaders, to be very careful at this time not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments.
“These are comments that cash in on our religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide us,” he said.
Mr Mohammed stressed that the kind of comments that have been attributed to some leaders, especially religious leaders, are incendiary and reckless.
“Leaders should be part of solutions to problems, rather than aggravating situations. To those asking Mr. President to resign,
“I wish to say this: Mr President will not resign. He has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023,” he said.
(NAN)
News Feed
Joe Biden’s victory over Trump is victory of good over evil: Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, as “victory of good over evil”.
He said this in reaction to Biden’s victory in the US presidential poll on Saturday, while congratulating the US president-elect and Kamala Harris for winning the poll.
The ex-president in a statement issued by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinremi said he joined millions of Americans and the rest of the world to rejoice with Biden and Harris.
In his words, “It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.
“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties”.
Writing further, Obasanjo tasked Biden to ensure he restores confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.
“President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.
“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.
“The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today. Congratulations, once again, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” he concluded.
News Feed
Tope Alabi celebrates daughter as she graduates from University (Photos)
Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi has celebrated her beautiful daughter, Ayomiku Alabi as she graduates with flying colours from University.
Ayomiku graduated with a commendable second class upper degree in Music from the prestigious Bowen University on Saturday, November 7.
The excited lady took to her page on Instagram and shared the news with her followers and friends.
Proud of her daughter’s academic feat, Tope Alabi took to her verified Instagram page to celebrate her first daughter with lovely words.
Fans of the Gospel artiste have since taken to her comment section and congratulated her on her daughter’s graduation.
She wrote, “To God be all the glory. Congratulations to my daughter @the_ayomikualabi_ on your graduation at Bowen University today. You will fulfill your destiny in Jesus’ precious name. God bless you my dear girl.”
News Feed
“It’s too late to cry over spilt milk” – Ike speaks on breakup with Mercy
Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema, couple of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ house are currently the talk of social media
It has been days now since the popular lovebirds, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show broke up to becoming strangers.
Most fans have been following the shade battle between Mercy Eke and Ike of Big Brother Naija fame. Indeed, some have concluded that the couple have broken up.
The lovers had announced their relationship dissolution following rumors that lasted for days which was followed by Mercy sharing marriage intentions with a mystery man, Mr. H.
Ike and one of his followers who tried checking on his wellbeing since the separation from the actress ended up being subtly lambasted.
The reality TV star turned blogger had asked about the situation of the expensive prices of onions, and in return, the fan wrote, “the only thing happening is that you left mercy.”
Ike replied saying, “It’s too late to cry over spilt milk.”
