President Buhari receives Governor Umahi after defecting to APC (Photos)

A copy of the Holy Bible has survived a massive fire outbreak in a Kente shop at the popular Odawna Market in Ghana, much to the amazement of eyewitnesses.
The fire had burnt down several shops in the busy market leaving goods in a charred state.
However, in an interview with YEN, one of the eyewitnesses who discovered the Bible and is said to be a gateman, disclosed that it lay right by a table on which tons of Kente cloth and money was packed.
According to the gatemen, the fire burnt everything in the shop including all the cloths and the table but the Holy Book which just laid beside them was not even touched by the fire.
He said: “What happened at the Odawna Market was a massive disaster but the Bible was able to survive which proves the power in the word of God and the fact that it needs to be regarded with all seriousness.”
Nigerian singer, Orezi seems confused as he wonder why most Nigerian girls think ‘come and visit me’ means they are going for ‘knacks’.
The singer a shirtless photo of himself on his Instagram page asking and wondering why most ladies read negative meaning into the phrase ‘come and visit me’ thinking it’s all about sex when someone uses such a phrase.
It could actually be conclusive that some men made women think negative whenever a guy asks them to visit because they mostly end up sleeping with them when they visit.