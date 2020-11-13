Politics
Presidency Clears Air On N150,000 Monthly Payment To Repentant Boko Haram Members
Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked rumours that the federal government plans to pay N150,000 monthly as an allowance to repentant Boko Haram Terrorists.
Commenting on the report which went viral on social media, the presidential aide in a statement on Twitter, described the report as baseless and fake.
He also challenged those spreading the information to provide a credible source of the story.
He wrote: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Federal Government is NOT planning to start paying repented Boko Haram members N150,000 monthly, the story is baseless and should be regarded as the usual fake news. When you see it here or on WhatsApp, ask the poster to provide a credible source of the story.”
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 12, 2020
Fayose Absent As South-West PDP Leaders Meet
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Thursday presided over the South-West caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, missing.
Recall that Makinde and Fayose have been at loggerheads over the leadership of the party in the zone.
Fayose’s name was missing from a communique issued after the meeting at the Oyo Government House by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, and approved Acting National Vice Chairman, South-West, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro.
The South-West leaders at the meeting include Makinde, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Segun Oni as well as members of the Board of Trustees of the party, and party chairmen from the states.
Mr. Soji Adagunodo, who was recently reinstated as the PDP chairman in Osun State also attended the meeting.
The PDP South-west caucus appointed former Osun State Governor, Oyinlola, as the head of a five-man committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in the region.
‘Defamation’: El-Rufai Sues Omokri, Odinkalu
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has sued a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu; a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri.
The Kaduna Governor reportedly also filed a libel suit against Thisday newspaper, Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Barrister Joseph Onu, and Auta Nyada.
El-Rufai filed three different suits before the Federal Capital Territory High Court seeking a total of N1.5bn as damages in the suits.
The Kaduna governor claimed in one of the suits that statements contained in a certain publication titled, ‘El Rufai’s email saying southern women youth corpers are seen as whores,’ by Omokri, which was published by Thisday Newspaper on Sunday, June 14, 2020, was injurious to his reputation.
El-Rufai also noted that the publication was “malicious, unwarranted and defamatory” against him.
He sought N500m compensation and an apology to be published in the newspaper in the suit.
In another suit, he said “Litany of 25 critics who have suffered at El Rufai’s hands compiled by Chidi Odinkalu,” which was published on Elombah.com on September 2, 2020, is “malicious, unlawful and without any justification.”
He is also seekingN500million in damages and apology.
In a letter to Joseph Onu, he also demanded an apology and N500 million in damages.
Obaseki’s ADC Collapse During Governor’s Second Term Inauguration
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been sworn-in for a second term in office.
Obaseki was sworn-in at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday.
The relatively low-key event took a surprising twist when an Aide-de-Camp to the Edo State Governor collapsed during the inauguration ceremony.
The incident happened around 12 noon while the governor gave an appreciation speech after the Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esther Edigin.
The well-kitted ADC stood behind the governor during the speech but slumped while Obaseki appreciated members of the Peoples Democratic Party for “covering us with the umbrella when we were abandoned in political wilderness.”
About four other aides around the governor attended to the ADC as Obaseki ended his about 20-minute speech.
