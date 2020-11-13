Presidency clears air on N150,000 monthly payment to repentant Boko Haram members

Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked rumours that the federal government plans to pay N150,000 monthly as an allowance to repentant Boko Haram Terrorists.

Commenting on the report which went viral on social media, the presidential aide in a statement on Twitter, described the report as baseless and fake.

He also challenged those spreading the information to provide a credible source of the story.

He wrote: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Federal Government is NOT planning to start paying repented Boko Haram members N150,000 monthly, the story is baseless and should be regarded as the usual fake news. When you see it here or on WhatsApp, ask the poster to provide a credible source of the story.”