Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Nigerian students to prepare for resumption next week ahead of the union’s meeting with the federal government on Wednesday.
ASUU made this known on its official Twitter page as the education body expressed hope of an agreement with the federal government.
Public universities have been shut down for over 8 months due to the industrial action embarked upon by lecturers.
The tweet read: “ All Federal University students should prepare for resumption as we expect a positive outcome from ASUU on Wednesday.”
This is coming a day after the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Friday, expressed the hope that the agreement with the Union will be concluded next week.
ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To Negotiation Table, Says Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has expressed hope that the prolonged strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be resolved by next week when the Federal Government team meets the union leaders again.
He, however, said if the matter was not resolved by then, he would explore the provisions in the labour law and other channels.
He made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday night.
“Even if countries go to war, at the end of the day you come back to the negotiation table,” the minister said.
Ngige further stated that there have been government side meetings where collations are being made to ensure that all pertinent data and pending issues are brought to the place of negotiation.
Reinstated UNILAG VC Ogundipe Resumes
Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the recently reinstated Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday resumed at the institution.
According to reports, on his entry into the school’s premises on Thursday, Ogundipe was met with jubilation as elated staff sang and danced to welcome the embattled VC.
Speaking at the University Senate Building, Ogundipe thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his reinstatement.
He urged members of staff to be united to move the institution forward.
”Let us all be united. It is not about the academic or non-academic staff; it is about UNILAG. Let us all work together
and allow peace in this institution,” he said.
Buhari Reinstates UNILAG VC Ogundipe, Dissolves Governing Council
President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Re: Report of special visitation panel to UNILAG’ by Ben-Bem Goong, Director Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education.
The President also dissolved the Governing Council of the institution led by Dr. B.O Babalakin.
The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.
“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows – the removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process.
‘Accordingly, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.
The Committee also recommended that the Governing Council be dissolved.
“The Governing Council of the University of Lagos Chaired by Dr. B. O. Babalakin is hereby dissolved. Mr. President hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.”
