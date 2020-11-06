Football
Premier League: Guardiola Compares Man City Vs Liverpool With US Election
Pep Guardiola has compared Manchester City’s Premier League challenge with the US presidential election in a bid to downplay the impact of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, pointing out “all the votes must be counted”.
City and Liverpool have been the two dominant sides in England for the past three years, with the Reds running away with the league last season after back-to-back titles for Guardiola’s men.
However, with City just six games into their league season and every team in the top-flight having dropped points in at least two games so far, Guardiola believes he must steer his side into contention over the long haul.
It’s an important game, but like the presidential elections in the United States of America, all the votes must be counted,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “So there are a lot of points to play (for).”
Liverpool’s title defence has been rocked by a long-term knee injury to talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutchman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury similar to that suffered by Aymeric Laporte last season that derailed City’s season.
Guardiola, though, believes the Anfield side showed their strength with a 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.
“The most important thing is I hope the surgery went good for Virgil and he can recover as quick and as soon as possible,” added the City boss. “I will miss him. I like to play with the best players as possible on the pitch.
“Liverpool remain an incredible, top team because the structure is there, they know exactly every player what they have to do. The result against Atalanta, we know how difficult it is to beat them away, and they did it.
That’s why Liverpool remains a top, top-class team.”
However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss expects a much tighter title race this season, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester also posing a threat.
“They (Liverpool) are the biggest favourite, but I think what happened with the pandemic this season is different so I see other teams really strong,” he added.
“Leicester remain incredibly solid, Arsenal make a big step forward, Tottenham — (Jose) Mourinho got the team like he wants — Chelsea now is so stable, not conceding goals, a huge squad to rotate top players. Manchester United is not there in terms of results right now but I know the quality they have, we suffered from them a lot last season.
“I think this season will be a lot of teams being there and the last five to 10 games it will be important to arrive being there with the chance to fight for the title.”
Football
Liverpool Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of Face Off With Man City
Liverpool will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara when they head to Etihad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Spain international, who was left out of his national team’s squad for the November internationals, remains unavailable for selection ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.
Thiago has been absent ever since Richarlison’s crunching tackle in the Merseyside derby that led to a straight red card for the Brazilian.
The knee injury has meant that he’s missed all three of the Reds’ Champions League matches thus far, as well as the Premier League victories over Sheffield United and West Ham.
Indeed, the signs looked ominous with the former Bayern Munich star having not trained at Melwood on Thursday and Klopp has now revealed that the game with City comes too soon for the 29-year-old.
Klopp told reporters: “There was no surgery needed, but it was still an injury. The longer he is out, the longer he has to train before we consider him as a starting line-up player. Thiago will not be available for Sunday.”
Football
EPL: Why Man City Must Defeat Liverpool On Sunday
Football pundit, Paul Merson has insisted that Manchester City must beat Liverpool on Sunday for the psychological gain, given the injuries Jurgen Klopp’s side have.
This is owing to the fact that Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho when they head to the Etihad on Sunday and Merson insisted there may not be a better time to face the champions than on Sunday.
“With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game. If they don’t, they’ll look at it as a major opportunity lost,” Paul Merson said on Sky Sports.
“It’s an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they’ve got the players of the calibre they have out, that’s not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again.”
Football
They Did Not Have The Balls To Re-sign Me’- Dani Alves calls out Barcelona
Ex-Barcelona defender, Dani Alves in a recent statement has lashed out at the Spanish club claiming that they “didn’t have the balls” to re-sign him.
Alves who is popularly regarded to be the best right-back in the game was at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016, where he contributed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 games.
The Brazilian was a serial winner at the Catalan club, helping the Blaugrana win 23 trophies in total, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
He, however, left the club as a free agent in 2016 and joined Juventus on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old has now revealed that he offered himself to Barca upon leaving Juve in 2017.
“I offered myself to Barca to come back. I went to Juve to prove I was still at a good level,” the veteran defender told RAC 1.
“I wanted to return to Barca and they needed me, but they didn’t have the balls to admit that they were wrong with me. If they had treated me as I thought I deserved, today I would still continue playing for Barca. I love this club ”
Aside Alves, another player who has called out Barcelona over their manner of handling players is Luis Suarez following his move to Atletico Madrid.
Alves currently plays for his boyhood club Sao Paulo in Brazil.
