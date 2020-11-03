‘Poverty Has Been Weaponized By Powerful People’ – Singer Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye alias Simi, has shared that poverty is being weaponized by people in power for their selfish interests.

For this reason, the ‘Duduke’ crooner took to her Twitter page to implore people to donate to an NGO set up to feed the underprivileged in Lagos.

The NGO known as Project F.E.E.D (Feed, Educate, Empower, Develop) was created as an offshoot of the #EndSARS movement.

In Simi’s words:

“We can all agree that poverty, hunger has been weaponized by the powers that be. We can be a part of the solution. Follow them and pls donate whatever you can to help the cause. If you can’t, that’s ok. Please spread the word”

