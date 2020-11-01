‘Please Let Me Remain Humble’ – Kiddwaya Tells Critics

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Kiddwaya has told his critics to allow him to remain humble.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Saturday, where he noted that he associates with people, who are famous with huge fanbases.

However, he added that he doesn’t brag about it so people can hardly tell.

The reality TV star then sent out a passionate appeal to people to let him to continue living his life in a meek way.

In his words;

“I’m friends with most people they consider their idol. But I don’t talk too much so everything is on the low. Pls let kidd remain humble oo”, Kiddwaya tweeted.

