‘Please Let Me Remain Humble’ – Kiddwaya Tells Critics
Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Kiddwaya has told his critics to allow him to remain humble.
The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Saturday, where he noted that he associates with people, who are famous with huge fanbases.
However, he added that he doesn’t brag about it so people can hardly tell.
The reality TV star then sent out a passionate appeal to people to let him to continue living his life in a meek way.
In his words;
“I’m friends with most people they consider their idol. But I don’t talk too much so everything is on the low. Pls let kidd remain humble oo”, Kiddwaya tweeted.
See his tweet below:
‘I Will Cause Fire’, BBNaija’s Nengi Says As She Shares New Photo
The second runner-up of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season, Nengi, has implied that she is ready to cause fire if need be as she took to her Twitter page on Sunday to share a new photo of herself.
The reality TV star’s caption reads:
“You ain’t never seen a fire like the one I’ma cause!”
Also, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the former beauty queen cum actress after she signed a new brand ambassadorial deal with premium alcohol brand, Remy Martin.
Read Also: BBNaija Star, Nengi Makes Her First Debut In ‘Rattlesnake’ (Video)
This is courtesy of the fact her new management is handled by Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Africa. Nengi will also be starring in ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ directed by Ramsey Nouah.
See her post below:
Davido Gatecrashes Wedding In Ghana; Performs 5 Songs For Free (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, left a couple astonished after he showed up at their wedding ceremony in Ghana.
Information Nigeria gathered that the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner gatecrashed the couple’s wedding which took place in the same hotel where he lodged.
The father of three also serenaded the newlyweds with five of his hits songs at no cost.
In a couple of videos sighted on social media, the couple were so excited as the singer graced their event with his presence.
Nigerians on Twitter have also hailed the singer for his kind gesture.
Read Also: Falz for president, says Davido
Watch the video below:
Davido crashed a wedding in Ghana to perform 5 songs for the couple -free-
Just cos he was lodged in the same hotel as the ceremony
Cute.
— Honey Lady. (@theehoneylady) October 31, 2020
The moment Davido arrived at the wedding 😭 he is so humble God ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dw0wCxW9Cs
— Vinnie (@vinz6199) November 1, 2020
BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband
Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Simply Tacha, has penned a witty message to her future husband.
The reality TV star, who is in a relationship with a young man named Ladi, shared the message via her Instagram page on Sunday.
Tacha accompanied the message with a couple of stunning photos of herself.
In the photos, Tacha rocked a yellow top and jean shorts.
While showing off her look, the reality TV star cum entrepreneur wrote;
“Dear Future Husband,
May God continue destroying your relationships until we meet. Amen”
Read Also: Tacha Appears In Visuals Of Tiwa Savage And Naira Marley’s Hit Song, ‘Ole’
See the post below:
