“Do not congratulate my success if you had a hand in my suffering” – Ycee

Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.

He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.

The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.