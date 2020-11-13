Plastic Surgery Is The Best Thing I Have Ever Done: Toke Makinwa

Controversial OAP, vlogger, and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that the best thing she has ever done was to get plastic surgery.

In a recent episode of her Vlog, “Toke Moments” on Youtube, the vlogger agreed that she did plastic surgery on her body and had a lip filler too, as she explained why she went through the procedure.

Toke Makinwa said she wanted to look better and curvy in clothes.

Toke Makinwa said;

“Yes I worked on my body but my Bosom is real. I had a lip filler because I wanted to launch my lipstick brand but now I don’t think it is necessary.

Also I enhanced my body after I got my fibroids removed. I did that because I wanted to feel better in clothes.

I do not regret enhancing my body because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I wanted to look curvy and I love it.”