Plastic Surgery Is The Best Thing I Have Ever Done: Toke Makinwa

Published

2 hours ago

on

Plastic Surgery Is The Best Thing I Have Ever Done: Toke Makinwa

Controversial OAP, vlogger, and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that the best thing she has ever done was to get plastic surgery.

In a recent episode of her Vlog, “Toke Moments” on Youtube, the vlogger agreed that she did plastic surgery on her body and had a lip filler too, as she explained why she went through the procedure.

Toke Makinwa said she wanted to look better and curvy in clothes.

Toke Makinwa said;

“Yes I worked on my body but my Bosom  is real. I had a lip filler because I wanted to launch my lipstick brand but now I don’t think it is necessary.

Also I enhanced my body after I got my fibroids removed. I did that because I wanted to feel better in clothes.

I do not regret enhancing my body because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I wanted to look curvy and I love it.”

Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.

He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.

The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.

 

Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.

The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.

He wrote;

Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”

Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.

Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.

His tweet reads:

Thank God for the day I found u

