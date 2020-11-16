Photos from actor Williams Uchemba’s traditional marriage

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba, wedded his fiancee, Brunella Oscar, today, Sunday November 15.

Several videos and photos from the traditional wedding ceremony have since surfaced online and Brunella unarguably made a beautiful bride.

Brunella stunned in a gold-coloured embellished mermaid-inspired dress which she accessorized with four layers of neck beads and a stunning headpiece to match.

Williams on the other hand, dressed in the traditional isiagu outfit with an embellished red cap to match.

In the video below, the couple is seen posing for the camera as Williams plants an affectionate kiss on her cheeks before proceed to whisper something in her ear.