News Feed
PHOTOS: Nigerian Celebrities That Have Posed Nude
Many Nigerian celebrities are beginning to employ posing completely nude as a business strategy. Although, it comes with a lot of backlash from fans, it doesn’t affect them.
Toyin Lawani
The serial entrepreneur is known for her love of showing off her hot body and this she does effortlessly.
When she was attacked for posing completely naked, the beautiful mother of two had this to say, ‘Do I look like I Give A sh*t? Your opinions still don’t put food on the table. Go Back to your international celebrities pages and continue your night and day worship there. if my work inspire you let it , if my body and me being comfortable in it don’t please you , you can suck my p***y.’
Moyo Lawal
Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal had tongues wagging when photos of her posing naked while promoting a beauty product surfaced on the internet a couple of months back. See photo below:
Brymo
Popular musician, Brymo set the internet on fire when he appeared unclad in the video of his song, ‘Heya’. See photo below:
Toke Makinwa
The OAP and Vlogger also went completely naked to promote her beauty product. See photo below:
DareArt Alade
The Nigerian singer went completely naked while promoting his album titled Naked. See photo below:
Uche Ogbodo
The Nollywood actress and mom of one turned 33 last year and released nude images of herself to celebrate her day.
See photo below:
Orezi
Nigerian singer Orezi joined the list of Nigerian acts who have gone naked for their art. The singer for the cover of his ‘Call the police’ record, posed completely naked with just a telephone covering his pubic region.
See photos below:
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
