PHOTOS: Nigerian Celebrities That Have Posed Nude

Many Nigerian celebrities are beginning to employ posing completely nude as a business strategy. Although, it comes with a lot of backlash from fans, it doesn’t affect them.

Toyin Lawani

The serial entrepreneur is known for her love of showing off her hot body and this she does effortlessly.

When she was attacked for posing completely naked, the beautiful mother of two had this to say, ‘Do I look like I Give A sh*t? Your opinions still don’t put food on the table. Go Back to your international celebrities pages and continue your night and day worship there. if my work inspire you let it , if my body and me being comfortable in it don’t please you , you can suck my p***y.’

Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal had tongues wagging when photos of her posing naked while promoting a beauty product surfaced on the internet a couple of months back.

Brymo

Popular musician, Brymo set the internet on fire when he appeared unclad in the video of his song, 'Heya'.

Toke Makinwa

The OAP and Vlogger also went completely naked to promote her beauty product.

DareArt Alade

The Nigerian singer went completely naked while promoting his album titled Naked.

Uche Ogbodo

The Nollywood actress and mom of one turned 33 last year and released nude images of herself to celebrate her day.

See photo below:

Orezi

Nigerian singer Orezi joined the list of Nigerian acts who have gone naked for their art. The singer for the cover of his ‘Call the police’ record, posed completely naked with just a telephone covering his pubic region.

See photos below: