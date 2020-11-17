News Feed
Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.
The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.
Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.
She wrote;
”Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”
News Feed
Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)
Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on Tuesday November 17, clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.
The clash reportedly occurred after the task force officials arrived the scene to arrest Okada riders and seize their bikes. The confrontation was met with stiff opposition which degenerated to chaos in the area.
This has led to traffic on the express en route Mile 2, as the motorcyclists have created bonfires on the express. Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.
Watch the video below:
News Feed
When you marry, have kids without a job, you automatically make a pact with poverty: Omokri
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to his social media page to advise Men to make sure they have a steady source of income before the flirt with the idea of marrying and fathering kids.
According to the 46-year-old, a man who marries and has kids without a job or steady income has automatically signed a deal with poverty.
His post on Twitter reads ;
Nobody plans to be broke, busted and disgusted. However, when you marry and have kids without a job, or a steady income, you automatically make a pact with poverty to be broke, busted and disgusted. Carry money before you marry your honey.
Going further, he wrote ;
Marriage comes with RESPONSIBILITIES! Prepare for them, instead of producing babies you can’t cater for, and then you start harassing your relatives and calling them evil when they can’t help
News Feed
Pastor Adeboye shares a testimony of how God came helped him and his uncle back in 1956
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has shared a testimony of how God came through for himself and his uncle back in the days of being poor.
The man of God took to Instagram to share an inspirational story of how having faith in God could be the key to overflowing blessings.
”Years ago, I think it was in 1956, I was living with my uncle who was poor but I was poorer. If he had anything, we shared and when there is nothing, there is nothing.
“There was this day we were very hungry and there was no way food could come at all. Suddenly, a young girl came and said, “My sister said I should give you this pounded yam, vegetable and chicken.”
My uncle said “I don’t know your sister. Are you sure”? The girl insisted so we took the food and my uncle said he would look for a gift to give her some other time and she left.
“As soon as she left, we descended on the pounded yam and as soon as we finished it, the girl came back and said the food was not for him. I decree to you today, the miracle you don’t deserve, the Lord will send it to you this week,’ Pastor Adeboye narrated.
