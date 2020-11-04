‘People Preaching To Me To Repent Are In My DM Begging For Money: Porn Actress Afrocandy

Nigerian actress cum porn star, Afro Candy, has revealed that those preaching to her to repent are still begging her for money in her DMs.

The Imo state native, whose real name is Judith Chichi Okpara, took to Moyo Lawal’s Instagram comment section to make this revelation.

She started with the fact that Nigerians are hypocritical people. After Moyo Lawal replied her, she continued:

“@moyolawalofficial Girl are you telling me? Welcome to my world, the same people that preach to me to repent are in my inbox begging for giveaways and help. They think I don’t see their comments na wah for our people. They think I’m a sinner but want the money I make from sinning abi??”

