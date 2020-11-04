Connect with us

‘People Preaching To Me To Repent Are In My DM Begging For Money: Porn Actress Afrocandy

Published

48 mins ago

on

Nigerian actress cum porn star, Afro Candy, has revealed that those preaching to her to repent are still begging her for money in her DMs.

The Imo state native, whose real name is Judith Chichi Okpara, took to Moyo Lawal’s Instagram comment section to make this revelation.

She started with the fact that Nigerians are hypocritical people. After Moyo Lawal replied her, she continued:

“@moyolawalofficial Girl are you telling me? Welcome to my world, the same people that preach to me to repent are in my inbox begging for giveaways and help. They think I don’t see their comments na wah for our people. They think I’m a sinner but want the money I make from sinning abi??”

See her comment below:

The porn actress’ comment

Rita Edochie Prays That Trump Wins US Election ‘For The Sake Of Christians All Over The World’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has taken to Instagram to ask God to favor the current US president and Republican, Donald Trump.

Information Nigeria recalls Trump went head-to-head with Joe Biden, a Democrat on Tuesday for the US presidential election.

Edochie penned an intercessory prayer as she stated that she wants Trump to win presidency for the sake of Christians around the world.

Sharing a photo of Trump, she wrote;

“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.

TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN”

See her post below:

Davido’s First Female Artist, Liya To Release New Video

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

The first female artist to be signed to Davido‘s DMW record label, Liya, will release a new video soon. This announcement was made by Davido himself on his Twitter page.

The DMW leader revealed via his Twitter handle that he is super excited and can’t wait for everyone to listen to the new song.

In his words:

“Video shoot for @yes_liya_ single 2moro!! Super excited for y’all to hear this Cc @DammyTwitch @swankyjerry1 let’s kill this one!!!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Nas, and Tiwa Savage will be released on November 13.

See Davido’s tweet below:

Davido’s tweet

Ike Onyema Throws Shade At Mercy Eke After She Announced Their Break-Up

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Nigerian model and reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has thrown a shade at his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke, after she announced their break-up on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy replied a curious fan that she and Ike broke up over two months ago, even before her birthday. She also said that she will speak more on it soon.

The winner of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season also now refers to herself as Mrs H.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, Ike writes a cryptic post believed to be a shade at Mercy. In his words:

“There’s not one person walking this earth that is worth you laying awake at night feeling like you’re not good enough.”

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

 

 

