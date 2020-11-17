‘People Are Struggling To Survive In This Country’ – AY Makun

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has poured out his frustrations regarding the state of the country. The ace stand-up comedian took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to write that people are struggling to survive in this country.

In his words:

“Truth be said… People are struggling to survive in this country”

Information Nigeria recalls the comedian cum award-winning actor and filmmaker recently shared how disappointed he is every time he travels out of the country.

He also talked about his desire to see Nigerian leaders develop the country in the same way leaders of advanced countries of the world have.

See his tweet below: