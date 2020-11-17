Entertainment
‘People Are Struggling To Survive In This Country’ – AY Makun
Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has poured out his frustrations regarding the state of the country. The ace stand-up comedian took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to write that people are struggling to survive in this country.
In his words:
“Truth be said… People are struggling to survive in this country”
Information Nigeria recalls the comedian cum award-winning actor and filmmaker recently shared how disappointed he is every time he travels out of the country.
He also talked about his desire to see Nigerian leaders develop the country in the same way leaders of advanced countries of the world have.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML In New Bromance On Twitter
Popular Nigerian artists, Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML have shown that there is no bad blood between them despite the fact that the former is no longer a member of YBNL.
Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, took to Twitter to appreciate the ‘New York City Girl’ crooner for collaborating with him on a new song.
“Me and @fireboydml made a classic on #ecstacy he’s too damn talented! Big love brodi and thank you!“, Kesh’s tweet reads.
Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, also replied thus:
“love and respect forever, brother”
Their joint song is a track on Lil Kesh’s upcoming EP, ‘Ecstacy’.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
Yemi Alade Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album, ‘Empress’
Popular Nigerian singer and performer, Yemi Alade, has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album titled ‘Empress’, which will be officially released on November 20.
The award-winning talented vocalist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the cover art. The album’s track list has also been revealed.
She simply captioned the photo:
“Finally #Empress 20 – 11 – 20 Lord Take the Wheel”
Featured artists on the album include Patoranking, Dadju, Rudeboy, Estelle, and Vegedream.
Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Johnny’ crooner extended support via Twitter to her female colleague, Tiwa Savage, upon the latter’s release of her latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.
See her tweet below:
🙏 Finally #Empress 👑 20 – 11 – 2020 🔥
Lord Take the wheel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8KklR0OSrF
— ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) November 17, 2020
See the track list below:
Entertainment
Olamide To Release ‘Loading’ Video
Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide, is set to release the video to his song, ‘Loading’. The award winning veteran rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share the preview video.
He wrote as caption:
“Kodak ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji #Loadingchallenge”
‘Loading’ is the tenth track on the rapper’s recently released album, ‘Carpe Diem’. It features Bad Boy Timz.
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Green Light’ crooner recently celebrated over 70 million streams of his album. He also shared that he is on a journey to growth and becoming a better version of his old self.
Kodak 🌹 ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Loadingchallenge pic.twitter.com/80deDXk6sA
— Olamidé (@Olamide) November 16, 2020
