‘Peace Comes When You Don’t Judge Others’ – Kanayo O Kanayo

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has dished out some words of advice to his fans and followers. The veteran Nollywood star took to his Instagram page on Friday to state that peace can be only achieved when a person is not judgmental.

According to the actor turned lawyer, hypocrisy is when a person paints others in a bid light while trying to be the saint in the same situation.

In his words:

“Good morning friends. It’s a sign of hypocrisy to tag others as evil while we paint saintly pictures of ourselves. The only path to peace is to reduce the amount of judgement in our lives and gradually seal our lips when tempted to utter judgement about others”

