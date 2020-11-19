Entertainment
Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, who now goes by the stage moniker Rudeboy, has called out his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye on social media.
This comes a day after Lola celebrated her husband, Peter and his brother on their 39th birthday.
The mother of two had penned a lovely message to them and she reminded them of being twin brothers despite their ongoing feud.
Reacting to the post, Paul accused his sister-in-law of pretending to be an angel on social media meanwhile people are not aware of “the evil things she does behind closed doors”.
Read his post below:
Entertainment
‘I Only Block People Who Insult Me’: Erica Nlewedim
Controversial reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed that she only blocks people who insult her. The self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ had taken to Twitter to ask her fans why they are scared of her.
“Why are you scared of me?“, her first tweet reads.
A fan then replied thus:
“You said we shippers annoy you! Since then we have been walking on eggshells and we don’t want to annoy our Star girl”
The award winning actress saw the reply and thought it wise to clear the air once and for all. In a long thread, she wrote:
“Some tend to go overboard, they enforce their opinions on me and insult me too in my dms and some in person when they meet me, when I don’t do things their perfect way.
I feel like I’m walking on eggshells with shippers. I only block people who insult me. You don’t have to agree with me but don’t insult me, where do we draw the line between criticism and drags?”
See her Twitter thread below:
I only block people who insult me
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 18, 2020
Entertainment
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.
Information Nigeria recalls that the singer, whose real name is Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, got married for the third time to his baby mama, Olasunkami Ajala in 2019.
Popular blogger, Gistlover, posted a video on social media which sees the singer pecking another lady on the cheek and caressing her breasts.
The blogger captioned it;
“9ice which one be this one again bayi shebi you just got married recently,see as you dey press that girl bresszz,all these young shall grow gehs she sef shoot mouth out like parachute,Una weldone o I come in peace”
Watch the video below:
Entertainment
Made In Lagos By Wizkid, A Better Time By Davido, Which Is Better?
Welcome back to another thrilling episode of Information Nigeria’s trending news.
Social media is buzzing over the unhealthy rivalry between two of Nigeria’s biggest musicians, Davido and Wizkid. The age-long feud between the two celebrities with the most devoted online followings has taken a turn for the worse.
Although, it seemed like the duo had mellowed their beef for a while but a recent action taken by Wizkid unearthed a can of worms. The singer had released his highly-anticipated album, Made In Lagos On Thursday, October 29 and his colleague, Davido thought it wise to congratulate him.
The “Blow My Mind” crooner earned the respect of his colleague’s fans as he also promoted the album on his social media page. However, this came after fans of the DMW boss had already rubbished the album. It didn’t make matters better that Obama DMW, one of Davido’s crew members, fired shots at the ‘Joro’ crooner and he also criticized his album.
Upon closer inspection, Information Nigeria gathered that Wizkid had turned a blind eye to his colleague’s congratulatory post and he acknowledged messages from his other colleagues like Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Patoranking and others. Davido then released his third studio album ‘A Better Time’ on Friday, November 13th to the delight of his fans and music lovers at large. The 17-track album features international and African stars like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Mayor Kun among others.
Davido, who embarked on a media tour, stopped by at Ndani Tv where he spoke about getting snubbed by Wizkid. The FEM crooner confessed that he was not really thinking when he publicly congratulated his colleague and he knew the latter was not going to acknowledge the post. The singer also disclosed that he has the phone number of Wizkid but he has never tried placing a call to him.
An online war broke out between worshippers of both celebrities. Fans of Davido bashed Wizkid for not responding and vice versa.
Burna Boy had posted a subliminal message on his Twitter account which reads; ‘Floppy Disk’ and many believe it was a dig aimed at Davido. Many opined that the singer was trolling his colleague over the release of his new album.
During an interview with Soundcity, the DMW boss, who is currently on his media tour to promote his album, was asked about it and he replied, “first of all, it’s not a floppy disk”.
Let’s settle this right now, which is better between Davido’s A Better Time Album and Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Album.
