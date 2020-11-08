Paul Okoye Celebrates Wife On Her 32nd Birthday

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage moniker, Rude Boy, penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Anita Okoye as she clocked 32 on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of three posted a photo of his beautiful wife as he celebrates her on her big day.

The singer wrote;

“I celebrate you @anita_okoye Happy sweetest birthday to you. May the good lord continue to bless you as a mother and a wife.May success and good health continue to find you as we celebrate you … HAPPY BIRTHDAY. luv you #mamaejima

The musician then went ahead to share a throwback photo of himself and his wife.

See his post below: