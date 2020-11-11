Patoranking To Release Video For ‘Black Girl Magic’ In 2021

Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.

Sadau dismissed the reports as she warned people peddling the fake news about her to refrain from the act.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star got embroiled in a controversy after she shared some photos of herself on social media.

Taking to social media, she wrote;

“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories.

I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest.

It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.”

See her post below: