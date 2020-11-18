Pastor Sam Adeyemi named member of Forbes Coaching Council

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center and founder of Global Leadership Consultancy, Sam Adeyemi has been accepted into the Forbes Coaching Council.

According to Forbes, members of its council of coaches “are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth of their experience and success as business, career, and executive coaches”. They “gain access to a vetted national network of trailblazers, disruptors, and game-changers via our exclusive group chat discussions”.

The magazine also notes that their “concierge team gives members access to a team to help build meaningful relationships through personal introductions to a curated network of other successful leaders, creating opportunities for collaboration and new business opportunities”, and “such persons would have the ability to publish insights on its platform while working with skilled editors on expert panels to write bylined articles that enhance their reputation as thought leaders”.

The exceptional leader, author, and entrepreneur who is well renowned for his passion for the youth, teaching success principles, and inspirational books, announced this accomplishment on Instagram stating that he is very honored for the opportunity. Explaining what this feat means, he wrote;

I’m excited to share something with you. Something that has been in the works for a while now.⁠

⁠I typically don’t share many of my personal accomplishments as I am focused on bringing support and results to our corporate and community partners and clients⁠.

But I am very honored to be accepted in the Forbes Coaching Council.⁠

⁠What does that mean?⁠

Well if you know anything about Forbes, they have built a prestigious publication for business leaders and executives. But they have also cultivated that community to become a resource.⁠

⁠Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.⁠

Again, myself and our team at Sam Adeyemi GLC are thrilled by what this platform will mean for our organization and YOURS. We are honored to have you celebrate this with us. ⁠

Following his appointment, a profile of Adeyemi published on Forbes’ website reads:

He has done this through the Daystar Leadership Academy (DLA), which has graduated over 40,000 people since 2002, and through seminars, workshops and conferences. He currently serves as a mentor to hundreds of CEOs in Nigeria and around the world.

As a global conference speaker, he has addressed audiences in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, South Africa, Nigeria, India, and several other countries.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in Leadership Studies from the University of Exeter, UK, and a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University, Virginia, USA.

He is a member of the International Leadership Association and the Association of Talent Developers.