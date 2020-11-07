Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Trends As China Sends Out 6G Satellite Into Orbit

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to remember Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for his statement that 5G is evil upon the release of 6G by China.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that China has just sent out the world’s first 6G satellite into orbit. 6G is reportedly a hundred times faster than 5G.

Therefore, some Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform have been wondering how Pastor Chris will react to this latest development. Some of them can’t help but think that he will most likely label 6G evil and a sign of the Anti-Christ as well.

The senior pastor of Love World Ministries had sparked controversy on social media when he declared that Christians should not use 5G because it is of the devil. He also said that 5G is the cause of COVID-19.

See tweets below: