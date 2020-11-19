Connect with us

P-square: Actress Abukola Arugba knocks Omotola Jalade for celebrating only Peter on their birthday

1 hour ago

The music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye better known as P Square had their birthday yesterday, November 18th and many congratulations and warm wishes were extended towards them.

Some of these birthday wishes were for the duo to become what they once was some years back and put an end to the bad blood between them. Rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku took to his Instagram page to, while wishing them a happy birthday, appeal to the warring brothers, to settle their differences and get back together so the whole of Africa can be happy.

As they were being celebrated by a lot of people, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde also took to her IG page to drop a birthday message, but the message was directed to Peter.

Happy birthday to a great friend. @peterpsquare . Almost missed your day! Wishing you a day as happy as you. Can’t wait for your session

Her one sided birthday message appears to have not seated well with Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Arugba who pleaded with Omotola to wish both brothers a happy birthday even though she might be friends with only Peter.

Hannn hann, ejo ebami wish awon mejeeji papo… 🙏🙏🙏 I love u too much , please send birthday wishes to both of them 🙏 … I understand he is your friend … but please wishing both of them would be cooler

Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE

1 hour ago

November 19, 2020

An SHS graduate who did so well in the 2020 WASSCE has received a car as a gift for her performance

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Following the release, social media has been buzzing with some exceptional as well as abysmal result slips of popular schools and students. The photos of many such results have landed online and have generated a whole lot of debate due to the excellent grades scored by these students.

In a recent development, however, a young lady who scored excellent marks in the international examinations has been gifted a brand new car by her parents.

In a video sighted online, the young lady was being presented with the car by a woman believed to be her mother. Before the key to the new Hyundai Elantra was handed over, the woman was heard saying a prayer for the SHS graduate and encouraged her to replicate the same kind of results in future.

“You have done well with the WASSCE results. So we’re giving you this car in the name of God the father, the son and the holy spirit. Continue that way forever.”

The excited young lady was seen playing with her dog and took the keys as the door to the car was opened for her.

Two Nigerians welcome a baby in Libya before being deported

1 hour ago

November 19, 2020

John Festus and Faith, two Nigerians with different fates who crossed paths while seeking greener pastures abroad have shared their story of love amid struggles.

The couple who met and fell in love in Libya, said their plan was to get out of Nigeria by land and cross over to their other countries.

While speaking with Legit, John revealed he was going to Italy to ply his aluminum-making trade, Faith on the other hand said she wanted to get to France.

The woman said that due to financial constraints, she could not further her education after secondary school hence her reason for embarking on the journey.

They now have a three-year-old son who, according to them, could not go to school because they have been struggling in Edo state since they were deported.

Festus said that if there is another opportunity to travel back to the North African country, he would gladly explore it.

Erica and Nengi are both beautiful, stop the comparison – Nigerian man says

1 hour ago

November 19, 2020

Nigerian vlogger, Oluwa-Tosin Silverdam, has reacted to the comparison between Erica and Nengi

Just like how the reality show thrived and continues to thrive on controversy, so have the housemates and their various influential fanbases.

Silverdam in a recent video shared to his Instagram page stated that both ladies are beautiful and he sees no reason for the comparison.

The vlogger who is known for his controversial takes concerning entertainment added that he found it irritating to compare as the two ladies are hardworking and strong.

He went on to urge people to stop the comparison.

In his words: “I find it irritating (/the comparison). How can you compare these two beautiful ladies? Every one of them is beautiful from Tolani Baj to all of them. They are all beautiful ladies. They are hardworking and strong ladies. I see no reason why people should be comparing. It doesn’t make any sense. These are gorgeous ladies, leave it like that. Enough.”

