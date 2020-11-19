P-square: Actress Abukola Arugba knocks Omotola Jalade for celebrating only Peter on their birthday

The music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye better known as P Square had their birthday yesterday, November 18th and many congratulations and warm wishes were extended towards them.

Some of these birthday wishes were for the duo to become what they once was some years back and put an end to the bad blood between them. Rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku took to his Instagram page to, while wishing them a happy birthday, appeal to the warring brothers, to settle their differences and get back together so the whole of Africa can be happy.

As they were being celebrated by a lot of people, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde also took to her IG page to drop a birthday message, but the message was directed to Peter.

She wrote,

Happy birthday to a great friend. @peterpsquare . Almost missed your day! Wishing you a day as happy as you. Can’t wait for your session

Her one sided birthday message appears to have not seated well with Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Arugba who pleaded with Omotola to wish both brothers a happy birthday even though she might be friends with only Peter.

The actress wrote,

Hannn hann, ejo ebami wish awon mejeeji papo… 🙏🙏🙏 I love u too much , please send birthday wishes to both of them 🙏 … I understand he is your friend … but please wishing both of them would be cooler