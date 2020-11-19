News Feed
Our Website Received 535 Orders Worth N66.75M After Signing Laycon: OPPO
OPPO Nigeria says their website received 535 orders worth N66.75M and it has been their best launch in Nigeria.
This is coming after they signed BBnaija season 5 winner, Laycon as their brand ambassador.
Narrating the figures on Facebook, marketing manager, Nengi Akinola wrote;
Black Panther Star, Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
Hollywood actor and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has been named the 2020 PEOPLE’s magazine Sexiest Man Alive.
The 33-year-old actor is on the cover of the publication’s annual issue, taking over from John Legend who was given the honour in 2019.
The actor who is noted worldwide for his role he played in the ‘Black Panther’ movie revealed the women in his family “are definitely proud” of his latest moment of recognition, and noted his late grandmother used to collect the Sexiest Man Alive edition of the magazine.
He stated;
When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.
“This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
Kemi Olunloyo slams Davido for taking his daughter out on shopping spree
Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed popular singer, Davido for spending millions on a diamond necklace for his daughter, Hailey.
Recall that, few days ago the father of three, took his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on diamond shopping in a jewelry shop in Atlanta.
The DMW boss, took his 2year-old daughter to the jewelry shop were he usually shops his diamond piece, and asked the little girl to pick whatever she wants.
The overly excited father told assured his beautiful that he’s very rich and can afford anything she chooses.
In his words,
“Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”.
However, Kemi Olunloyo has now criticized the singer for spending so much on a necklace for the young girl, and making the video public.
Expressing her displeasure on Twitter she wrote,
“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”
Adamu Garba reacts to CNN’s investigation on Lekki Tollgate shooting
CNN earlier in the day released its investigative report on the Lekki toll gate shooting that happened last month after soldiers shot at protesters killing and injuring several of them.
Names and photos of the victims have also been provided.
CNN shared footage of what appears to be soldiers shooting at the #EndSARS protesters who had gathered at the tollgate to press home their demands to end SARS as well as end police brutality.
CNN in its investigation spoke with a man, Elisha Sunday, whose brother, Victor, was killed during the October 20th shooting incident.
The media house also spoke with some of the protesters who were at the scene when the shooting occurred. They claim the soldiers indeed fired shots at them.
The media house also tracked the bullets shells seen at the Toll Gate and the companies that supplied the Nigerian Army Weapons since 2005
Recall Nigeria drew global attention when military men stormed the Lekki toll plaza where #EndSARS protesters gathered and fired gunshots.
Shortly after the incident, Governor Sanwo-Olu in a press conference stated that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. Read here. On October 26, the governor granted an interview to CNN where he stated that only two deaths were recorded from the incident. He added that he visited the scene the next day and couldn’t find bloodstains. Read here.
On the day of the incident, the Nigerian Army took to its Twitter handle to deny claims its personnel was at the scene of the incident.
On October 27, the Army broke its silence and alleged that the Lagos state governor invited them to help quell the violence that erupted after the protest was hijacked by hoodlums. Read here.
Watch the video from CNN’s independent investigation below:
#EndSARS : CNN releases footage of their investigation on the #LekkiMassacrepic.twitter.com/3Kxb0RmAGr
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 18, 2020
#EndSARS : More videos from the CNN investigation on the #LekkiMassacrepic.twitter.com/iKAyZQwG7X
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 18, 2020
Well, Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has reacted to CNN’s investigative video about the Lekki Tollgate shooting claiming he would have sued them.
According to him, he would have taken CNN to court if they had instigated or sponsored the people of Nigeria against its government but unfortunately they didn’t.
Taking to twitter, he wrote:
I would have sued CNN if they instigated or sponsored people of Nigeria against its Govt. But one thing is clear. CNN is doing its job: Investigative & not “Conclusive” reporting.
Unlike Jack who interfered directly
While you enjoy the fleet, wait for response from authorities
I would have sued CNN if they instigated or sponsored people of Nigeria against its Govt. But one thing is clear. CNN is doing its job: Investigative & not “Conclusive” reporting.
Unlike Jack who interfered directly
While you enjoy the fleet, wait for response from authorities
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) November 18, 2020
