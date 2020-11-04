CCTV Cameras didn’t capture Lekki Shooting – LCC

The Lekki Concession Company has disclosed that the Closed-Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) installed at the Toll Gate did not capture the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers.

Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omamuwasan, made this known on Tuesday while testifying before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Lekki Shooting and Police Brutality. The LCC boss had earlier tendered video evidence which he said contained the incident that happened at the Toll Gate.

According to Omamuwasan, the CCTV camera stopped recording around 8pm due to the destruction of some equipment and fire outbreak at the toll gate. He added that the fire outbreak and vandalisation of the cameras was the reason why it failed to capture the shooting.

“The surveillance camera didn’t capture the shooting. It stopped recording around 8pm,” Omamuwasan told the panel.

He also said the company had three surveillance cameras located at Sandfill, Ikoyi Bridge and one at Chevron. The LCC boss disclosed that the fire outbreak at the Ikoyi Bridge affected the CCTV cameras and it stopped recording.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that on October, 202, 20202, soldiers opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters, killing two persons with many injured.

The army initially denied involvement in the shooting, saying its soldiers were not at the scene. It, however, admitted that soldiers were at the toll gate at the request of the state government.