Education
Osun Assures Indigenes Of Job Security After LAUTECH Transfer
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has assured indigenes of the State that the ceding of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, to Oyo State.
This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode.
The state government assured that there will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties.
“All workers of Osun extraction either in the College of Health Sciences and LAUTECH ceded to Osun or those in Ogbomoso are assured of job security. There will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties,” the statement partly read.
“The agreement states that indigenes of Oyo and Osun State working in either of the two entities will retain all their rights and obligations stipulated in their letters of engagements, therefore the State Government of Osun wishes to inform citizens that there is no need to fret about the dissolution, as all workers of Osun extraction are assured of the security of their jobs.”
Education
ASUU Strike: FG Shifts Ground Suspends IPPIS
The Federal Government has finally accepted the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that its members should be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, read out the communique at the end of a seven-hour negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Friday.
He said the government also agreed to ASUU’s demand to pay their members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial, and Management Information System.
Also, the federal government also offered to raise the Earned Allowances of university staff from N30bn to N35bn and the revitalization fund from N20bn to N25bn.
Education
ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
In a bid to end the 8-months strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalisation fund demanded.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The federal government on Friday continued negotiations with the union to put an end to the eight-month-old strike action.
ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike on March 23 to demand “revitalisation allowance”, earned academic allowances, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, visitation panels, among other demands.
Education
Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday
The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that it will resume meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday.
This was made known by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Wednesday night.
The federal government and ASUU are reportedly expected to discuss issues including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment spokesman, Charles Akpan, made it known to newsmen that the dialogue with the ASUU leaders would hold at the minister’s conference hall.
