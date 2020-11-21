Osun Assures Indigenes Of Job Security After LAUTECH Transfer

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has assured indigenes of the State that the ceding of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, to Oyo State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode.

The state government assured that there will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties.

“All workers of Osun extraction either in the College of Health Sciences and LAUTECH ceded to Osun or those in Ogbomoso are assured of job security. There will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties,” the statement partly read.

“The agreement states that indigenes of Oyo and Osun State working in either of the two entities will retain all their rights and obligations stipulated in their letters of engagements, therefore the State Government of Osun wishes to inform citizens that there is no need to fret about the dissolution, as all workers of Osun extraction are assured of the security of their jobs.”