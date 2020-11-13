Osinbajo: Acquiring Vaccine For Citizens Our Priority

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria’s main priority now is getting the recently produced COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President stated this at the opening of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

Speaking at the meeting, Osinbajo said getting the vaccine was a matter of utmost concern to the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “The priorities of Nigeria in the post-COVID-19 era include improved healthcare and the economy.

“First, we need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.

“On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay.”