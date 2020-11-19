Ooni Of Ife Will Not See Queen Naomi And His Newborn Son Till After Six Months

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his beautiful queen, Silekunola Naomi welcomed their first son yesterday and it is said that the king won’t be seeing his son till after 6 months.

According to sources who spoke exclusively to Kemi Ashefon, mentioned that;

“That’s the tradition in Ile Ife, an Ooni must not see a newborn baby and the mother until the hair of the newborn is cut, which could be in six months time.”

“Then, some rites would have been performed and he would now be brought to the palace amidst pomp and pageantry. No Ooni sees newborn babies, they are given birth to outside the palace.”

This must have triggered the exit of Queen Silekunola from the palace.