Entertainment
‘One Generation Has To Sacrifice Themselves To Build Nigeria’ – Seun Kuti
Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has stated that a particular generation must be sacrificed to make Nigeria become a better place for everyone.
The Afro-beat star and son of the late Fela Kuti said this during a recent interview.
In his words:
“As the average citizens of this country, I feel our role is to be involved in some sort of political organization.
The problem is that people like me who have been able to elevate ourselves during this oppressive state do not align with the so-called average Nigerians that have to live on N200, N300 a day, sometimes nothing.
One generation of Nigerians have to sacrifice themselves to build this nation.”
Watch the video below:
https://twitter.com/KALAKUTA_PR/status/1329110401259368455?s=20
Entertainment
‘The Best Medicine Is Laughter’, Says Alicia Keys
American singer, Alicia Keys, has stated that the best medicine is laughter. The Grammy award-winning 39-year-old singer and songwriter, whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook, took to her official Twitter page to share photos of herself.
According to the ‘We Are Here’ crooner, she is the best when it comes to pillow fights. Her caption reads:
“Pillow fight anyone?? The best medicine is laughter!! Make sure u laugh today?!! Sending u ultimate love! And if we had a pillow fight I would win!!”
Information Nigeria recalls the trained pianist has also spoken on working with Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz for her latest album titled ‘Alicia’.
See her Twitter post below:
Pillow fight anyone??
The best medicine is laughter!! Make sure u laugh today?!! Sending u ultimate love!
And if we had a pillow fight I would win!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rcUNU4uEr5
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 17, 2020
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Vows Not To Date Nigerian men
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has said that she will not date Nigerian men anymore.
Information Nigeria recalls that the reality TV star had earlier revealed that she thinks she is cursed when it comes to men and she gave an instance.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Ifu Ennada disclosed that she has her eyes set on a bearded Caucasian man in his early 30s, who is based in California.
The entrepreneur jokingly noted that she also has a US visa and wondered if the Lord is telling her to quit being single.
The reality TV star went on to share her plans on going back into the dating field and she noted that she would rather opt for White men.
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘It’s Our Anniversary Month’, Mabel Makun Shares Photo With Husband, AY
Mabel Makun, wife of popular comedian, AY Makun, has shared a new photo of she and her husband together on her Instagram page.
The calm and unassuming beautiful wife of the veteran stand-up comedian turned award winning filmmaker wrote that she is basking in the euphoria of their wedding anniversary month.
In her words:
“Allow me to swank you with my Jerry husband that sometimes can be Tom. It’s our anniversary month.”
Information Nigeria recalls the comedian cum actor shared recently via Twitter that he is appalled by the state of living in Nigeria. In his words:
“A lot of people are struggling to survive in this country.”
See Mabel Makun’s post below:
