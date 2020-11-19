‘One Generation Has To Sacrifice Themselves To Build Nigeria’ – Seun Kuti

Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has stated that a particular generation must be sacrificed to make Nigeria become a better place for everyone.

The Afro-beat star and son of the late Fela Kuti said this during a recent interview.

In his words:

“As the average citizens of this country, I feel our role is to be involved in some sort of political organization.

The problem is that people like me who have been able to elevate ourselves during this oppressive state do not align with the so-called average Nigerians that have to live on N200, N300 a day, sometimes nothing.

One generation of Nigerians have to sacrifice themselves to build this nation.”

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/KALAKUTA_PR/status/1329110401259368455?s=20