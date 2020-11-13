Omoni Oboli Shares Her Painful Heartbreak Experience

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has jumped on the current trend by sharing her past experience of heartbreak. The beautiful movie star turned filmmaker took to her Twitter page to share her painful experience.

In her words:

“Who’s talking about heartbreak? I remember mine like it was yesterday! Na me breakup with the boy o. I enter bus from Lagos to Benin dey cry like say person die! I couldn’t even concentrate in school. Cried for a week. My bestie in school had to enter bus to Lagos to beg him

She said she won’t leave until he comes with her back to Benin. Bobo ended up coming back to Benin with her. We sha talked the whole night with plenty wailing from me. Long and short we didn’t end up back together but I legit felt real pain like someone was slicing my heart”

See her tweets below: