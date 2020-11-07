Ole Solskjaer Insists His Job Is Not Under Threat At Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that he is still working on a long-term plan with the Manchester United board, despite mounting speculation his job is under threat after his side’s poor start to the season.

United will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, looking to register just their third win of the new campaign and coming off the back of two defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to turn things around, although reports say there is no direct threat to his position at the moment.

And despite his side’s current league position of 15th place, the United boss revealed the conversations he has had with the board have been positive and have involved long-term planning.

“I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we want results short term but I’ve had positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place.

“We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath.

“For me I have had a backing all the way since I’ve come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can’t go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going.”