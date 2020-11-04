Football
Ole Solskjaer At Risk Of Losing His Job At Man Utd This Weekend If This Happens
Former Chelsea star, Jason Cundy, in a recent statement, has issued a warning to Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on what could happen to him if the Red Devils suffer another defeat against Everton this weekend.
Solskjaer is under pressure to perform this weekend after losing three home fixtures in four.
This leaves United in the bottom six of the table.
Their next league game is a trip to face Carlo Ancelotti’s led Everton side.
See also: Diego Maradona: Surgery On Brain Blood Clot Successful Says Doctor
Cundy has claimed that a defeat ahead of the imminent international break, could push the United board into sacking Solskjaer.
On this weekend’s clash, he told talkSPORT: “The game against Everton is enormous.
“United’s away record since January/February has been excellent, no defeats.
“If they lose, this international break I think he goes.
“This is massive for Ole, I think if they were to lose against [Everton] then that international break… that can be a graveyard for some managers.”
Football
PSG Worried Over Double Injury Blow
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is a worried man.
He’s worried because over the coming months, his reputation and career is on the line. He’s worried because he doesn’t have the explicit support of his employers. And he’s worried because his team is dependent on the success of a couple of superstars both of whom are laid up injured.
For Wednesday’s key Champions League meeting away to RB Leipzig, he will not be able to call upon either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe. The absence of the Brazilian was one that the Parisians were braced for after he sustained a groin injury, but the failure of the World Cup winner to travel to Germany was somewhat of a surprise.
In football, it always falls on the greatest players because they will always play for their country.
See also: Ryan Giggs Will Not Take Charge Of November Games – Wales Football Association
“They play during the break, they travel and that’s too much in my opinion. They don’t have a recovery phase to allow them to come back and a preparation phase.
“That is not a secret, it happens in sport. Preparation influences injuries and performance.
“Without preparation, players are more fragile and difficult to manage. This is not an excuse, this is the truth. We are going to look for solutions and I hope we will find some.”
If the injury was not something that Tuchel had been expecting, it was certainly something that he feared.
“We’re going to kill the players,” he warned 24 hours before Mbappe left Stade de la Beaujoire grimacing.
“That’s what I’ve always said. We are going to kill them because there is an important link between preparation, performance and rest.
Football
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota Scores A Hat-trick
In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.
Portugal international Jota showed why he was given a start ahead of Roberto Firmino by scoring for a fourth consecutive game, dinking in a delightful opener before doubling the lead with a thumping strike at the near post.
See also: Neymar Moves Further Away From Barcelona Transfer
He completed his triple in the second period, collecting Sadio Mane’s pass before going round goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotting into an open net.
In between Jota’s third, the Reds netted two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half as Mohamed Salah took full advantage of an exposed backline to run clear and curl home and Mane clipped in the fourth.
The Serie A side had sniffs of goal, but Duvan Zapata’s strike from the angle hit the post, while two efforts from Luis Muriel were comfortable for goalkeeper Alisson to deal with.
In the group’s other game, Dutch side Ajax picked up their first of the campaign by beating Midtjylland 2-1, as the Danish team remain bottom of the group and without a point.
Football
Diego Maradona: Surgery On Brain Blood Clot Successful Says Doctor
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery, his doctor has said.
The 1986 World Cup winner, 60, was admitted to Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires on Monday, suffering from anaemia and dehydration.
Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said he had “coped well with the surgery”.
He will now remain under observation, Dr Luque said, adding that everything was “under control”.
See also: Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January
Maradona was transferred to the Olivos Clinic in La Plata, where was operated on at 20:00 local time (23:00 GMT) by Dr Luque, who is a neurosurgeon. The procedure took about 80 minutes.
Maradona presently coaches Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina’s top flight.
He attended the side’s game against Patronato on Friday, his 60th birthday.
Supporters of Gimnasia y Esgrima have been congregating outside the hospital carrying messages of support for the former Argentina forward.
Once the outcome of the surgery was announced, a group of fans outside began chanting his name, the Reuters news agency reported.
Trending
- Lifestyle20 hours ago
Four Visa Free Countries For Nigerians (Check Requirements)
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘I’m Currently In A Place Of Healing’ – Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma
- News Feed19 hours ago
Lady who reportedly died during #endSARS protest buried in Lagos
- Football20 hours ago
Lampard Confirms Pulisic Will Miss Chelsea UCL Clash Against Rennes, Gives Reason
- News Feed19 hours ago
Northern Film-makers Suspend Rahama Sadau Over ‘Backless Dress’
- News Feed19 hours ago
No Govt has provided jobs for youths like Buhari’s administration – Lai Mohammed
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Ruggedman Discusses Police Brutality On New Talk Show
- News Feed19 hours ago
Ultimate Love reality stars Chris Adah, Chris Obaoye set walk down the aisle