Entertainment
Olamide’s ‘Carpe Diem’ Album Surpasses 80M Streams On All Platforms In Four Weeks
Nigerian rapper, Olamide has achieved a new feat with his album, ‘Carpe Diem’. The album has now surpassed 80 million streams on all streaming platforms in just four weeks of its release.
The rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to appreciate his millions of fans for taking out time to listen to the album. In his words;
“Guys thanks for streaming keep running up the numbers. YBNL Mafia”
The YBNL record label boss has also asked his fans to decide the next track on the album that deserves a music video.
Read Also: ‘It’s Sad I’m Not In Nigeria To Join The Protest’ – Olamide
‘Carpe Diem’ features artists such as Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Peruzzi, Phyno, and Fireboy DML.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘How I Got Into The Nigerian Music Industry’ – Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed how she got into the Nigerian music industry. This was during the second part of her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu titled ‘Black Box interview’ on Bounce Live Radio.
She said she was inspired by D’Banj while she was in L.A. She also said that she didn’t want to be an average R&B singer in America because she could see that Nigerian/African music was beginning to gain momentum.
However, it wasn’t easy for her. She was rejected by all the record labels she applied to, including Mo Hits’ and Banky W’s EME.
Read Also: Why I don’t hide my age – Tiwa Savage reveals
Eventually, she and her ex-husband, Tee Billz decided to start their record label named ‘323 Entertainment’.
Watch the interview HERE
Entertainment
#EndSARS: Falz Releases Video, ‘Johnny’ In Remembrance Of Victims
Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana alias Falz has released a new video titled ‘Johnny’ as a tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki Massacre.
In the video, Falz raps about injustice and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria using the character ‘Johnny’ to represent the average Nigerian youth.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice.”
Read Also: ‘You Know Nothing About Respecting People’, Falz Tackles Buhari
The rapper cum actor, who has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaigns, recently clocked 30.
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
‘The Unhealthy Competition In Asaba Nollywood Is Too Much’ – Actress Ani Amatosero
Nigerian actress, Ani Amatosero has lamented about the unhealthy competition in the Asaba section of Nollywood. The movie star took to her Instagram page to advise her colleagues to reduce the competition.
She added that no one should feel pressured to prove to others that they are successful because success is a personal journey.
In her words:
“The competition to look like ‘I HAVE MADE IT’ is too much. The competition is toooooo unhealthy especially in Asaba. If you even look very well, you will find out you are even doing better than some people that you want to measure up with.
Read Also: Actress Ani Amatosero Says There Is SARS In Entertainment Industry
Do the one your power reach. Keep working hard and keep doing you. God go pick your call one day. Una go just kill una selves for nothing. Las las Wetin person no known no fit know am. Continue…”
See her post below:
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK
- Entertainment3 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Lifestyle3 hours ago
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
- Trending22 hours ago
Win 1million Naira in the Infinix Note 8 Empowerment Campaign
- National News5 hours ago
#EndSARS: What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Prevent Another Protest – Lawan
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Laycon Reacts After Fan Gifts Him Sex Toy As Birthday Gift (Video)
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)