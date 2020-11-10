Olamide’s ‘Carpe Diem’ Album Surpasses 80M Streams On All Platforms In Four Weeks

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has achieved a new feat with his album, ‘Carpe Diem’. The album has now surpassed 80 million streams on all streaming platforms in just four weeks of its release.

The rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to appreciate his millions of fans for taking out time to listen to the album. In his words;

“Guys thanks for streaming keep running up the numbers. YBNL Mafia”

The YBNL record label boss has also asked his fans to decide the next track on the album that deserves a music video.

‘Carpe Diem’ features artists such as Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Peruzzi, Phyno, and Fireboy DML.

See his tweet below: